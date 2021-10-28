Polish Politicians on Decision of EU Court: They Declared War on Us!

Politicians in Poland reacted to the decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union, which ordered Warsaw to pay a fine of one million euros a day until the dissolution of the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court, reports the news portal Onet.

Former Prime Minister Beata Szydło is convinced that the European institutions prefer not to have a dialogue with Poland, but to put pressure on it. "This is another stage in the EU's hybrid war against Poland," said politician Janusz Kowalski. According to him, Warsaw should boycott the organization and block all its decisions until the rule of law is restored in Brussels.

Kazimierz Smolinski, a lawmaker from the Law and Justice Party, called the decision a "continuation of the political war" against Warsaw. "Who will pay for this: Moravetsky, Kaczynski? No, all Poles will pay through taxes, high electricity and natural gas prices," concluded MP Piotr Boris.

In July, the European Court of Justice called for the closure of the Disciplinary Chamber, which the European Commission says threatens the independence and impartiality of judges. On Wednesday, Warsaw was sentenced to pay one million euros a day to the EC as a fine for non-compliance with the decision.



/Focus