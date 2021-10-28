Dramatic Increase in COVID-19 Infection in Balkan Countries

Countries in the region still see a dramatic increase in the number of new coronavirus infections. With the exception of an increase in the number of new coronaviruses in Slovenia and Croatia, the worst situation on Wednesday is in Romania, where there are almost 15,000 new infections and 512 deaths registered in one day, Belgrade's Politika writes.

In the last 24 hours in Slovenia, 3166 positive persons were registered from 8308 tested samples by PCR method, which is a record from 5 January this year. The share of positives in the number of respondents is 38.1 percent, which is higher than the previous day, when the share was 37.8. There are currently 22,188 active cases of infection.

In the last 24 hours, 4,571 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Croatia, so the number of active cases is currently 20,645. 26 people have died, a total of 9,116 since the start of the pandemic.

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, 1,099 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported from 3,913 treated tests. During the same period, 27 deaths were reported in people with a confirmed test for this virus. In total, just over 11,000 deaths were registered in the country for the entire pandemic.

Seven deaths have been registered in Montenegro, of which the youngest is 40 and the oldest is 82. 474 newly infected persons were registered. There are currently 4281 active infections. 2764 samples were tested. The share of positives in the number of respondents is 17.14 percent. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the epidemic is 2082.

Albania has 650 newly infected and eight dead patients. 3559 samples were tested. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the epidemic is 2888. There are 7258 active infections.

Bulgaria still registers a very large number of new infections - 6,816 and 124 deaths. There are currently 87,279 active infections. 50,356 samples were tested by various methods. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the epidemic in Bulgaria is 23,440.

In Hungary, 36 patients have died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, while 3,125 people have been registered as newly infected. The number of active infections is currently 28,257. The total number of deaths is 30,647.

The worst situation is in Romania, where 14,950 new infections and 512 deaths have been reported, four of which have been reported with a past date. Thus the total deaths have become 45 503.



