Weather in Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny with Max Temp Between 11°-16°C

Today it will be sunny over most regions of Bulgaria. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Martin Slavchev from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Before noon in some places in the plain part of the country there will be low clouds or fog, more lasting along the river valleys. A light to moderate wind from the east-northeast will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 11° and 16° Celsius, lower in areas with persistent fog. Atmospheric pressure will remain higher than the average for the month.

Above the Black Sea coast there will be temporary reductions in cloudiness, in many areas to mostly sunny. It will remain cloudy over the extreme southern regions, where rains are possible. A light to moderate northeast wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures will be 14-16°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 15-16°C. The sea wave will be about 2 points.

It will be sunny over the mountains. Before noon there will be low clouds or fog in places at the foot. The wind will be light from east-northeast. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 12°C, at 2000 meters - about 6°C.



