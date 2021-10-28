COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 5643 New Cases, 154 Dead, 25,425 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h

The new cases of coronavirus in our country for the past 24 hours are 5643 with 41 613 tests performed, the data from the Unified Information Portal show.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria is 587,765. The active cases are 90,543.

The total number of hospitalized patients with coronavirus is 7373. The patients in the intensive care unit are 607. The cured for the last day are 2225.

For the past 24 hours, 154 new deaths have been registered.

The vaccine doses administered are a total of 2,800,965, of which 25,424 for the last 24 hours.



