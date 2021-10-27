Are Employers in Bulgaria Required to Pay COVID Tests for their Employees?

Business | October 27, 2021, Wednesday // 09:21
Bulgaria: Are Employers in Bulgaria Required to Pay COVID Tests for their Employees? Pixabay

Employers are required to pay for their employees' tests. Such an opinion was expressed on the air of "Hello, Bulgaria" by the labor law expert at CITUB Todor Kapitanov and the former Minister of Social Affairs Ivan Neykov.

"One of the most important responsibilities of an employer is to ensure safe working conditions. In this sense, he is responsible for the conditions under which the worker works, although our legislation was not created in a pandemic. Many employers are required to periodically perform preventive examinations of employees. That is why we have no reason to say that the coronavirus test is different from that," said Ivan Neykov.

"When the law requires employers to take such tests, it is their duty to pay for it. The minister's order must mention who pays for the tests. We already have signals that an employer deducts antigen tests from employees' salaries in advance. This is happening in MHAT Shumen", commented Todor Kapitanov. According to him, people in Bulgaria go to work sick en masse.

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, employers, employees, test
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria