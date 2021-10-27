Mathematician: There is Danger that the Capacity of Hospitals in Bulgaria will be Filled within a Week

There is a danger that the capacity of the hospitals in our country will be filled within a week. This is what the mathematician from BAS, Prof. Ognyan Kunchev, predicted on the air of "Hello, Bulgaria".

According to him, the situation with the pandemic is escalating.

"We have over 600 occupied intensive beds, and their upper limit is a little over 700, so there are no more than 100 vacant. The next few days will be busy. Look at the number of hospitalizations. We have over 7500 and the beds for COVID patients are 9000. There are at most 10 days left until they are filled. Things are escalating. The element that is coming against us is unstoppable. I don't think you have to experiment with soft measures," the mathematician added.

According to him, a green certificate will not be enough.

"Whatever measure we introduce now, it will give results only in 10-15 days. During this time, the number of infected will continue to grow. If there had been no lockdown last November, the death toll would have been 15-16,000 more. Make up your mind for now. I want to remind you that currently the number of infected is 4-5 times more. This is the most dangerous", said Prof. Ognyan Kunchev.



/Nova