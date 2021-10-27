Merkel Received Document for Dismissal from the Post Chancellor of Germany
Angela Merkel took another step towards resigning from politics today after receiving an official document for her dismissal from the post of chancellor, where she spent 16 years, the Associated Press reported.
Merkel attended today the first session of the new German parliament, but sat in the gallery for VIP guests. Merkel was elected to the Bundestag 31 years ago.
Lawmakers today elected Barbara Bass of the center-left German Social Democratic Party as speaker of the 736-seat lower house of parliament. She succeeds Wolfgang Schaeuble, a 79-year-old conservative and former finance and interior minister who is the longest-serving member of the Bundestag, first elected in 1972.
Presenting Merkel's resignation as Federal Chancellor, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier thanked her for leading the country through difficult times, especially during her last four-year term.
Last week, Merkel was cordially sent off by her fellow EU leaders and former US President Barack Obama.
In her last weeks as acting Chancellor, she will represent Germany at the G20 summit in Italy, as well as at the international climate conference in Glasgow next week.
/BTA
