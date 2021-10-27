Weather in Bulgaria: Clouds and Fog in the East, Sun in the West of the Country

Today before noon over Eastern Bulgaria and the Upper Thracian lowland there will be low layered clouds or fog, and in the afternoon the visibility will improve and the clouds will break. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Krassimir Stoev from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Sunny weather will prevail over Western Bulgaria and the western half of the Danube Plain before noon in some places around the water basins with reduced visibility. A light north-northeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be mostly between 11° and 16° Celsius. Atmospheric pressure is and will remain higher than the average for October.

Cloudy and foggy weather will prevail over the Black Sea coast for most of the day. A light wind from the north-northeast will blow. Maximum air temperatures: 13° -14°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 15° -16°C. The sea wave will be 3 points.

It will be mostly sunny over the mountains. A light to moderate wind from the north-northeast will blow. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters about 10°C, and at 2000 meters - about 5°C.



/Focus