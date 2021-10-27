COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 6816 New Cases, 124 Dead, 26,327 Vaccinated in Last 24h

582 122 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past 24 hours are 6,816.

87,279 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 50,356 tests were performed, making them a total of 5,378,292. Of the medical staff, 15,593 were infected, including 4,323 doctors, 5,222 nurses, 2,696 paramedics and 320 paramedics. 7,325 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 608 are in intensive care units.

471,403 people were cured, of which 2,323 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 23,440, and 124 people died in the last 24 hours. The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,775,555, with 26,327 newly registered vaccinated during the past 24 hours. 87.54% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the night 94.35% of the dead were not vaccinated. 1,107 are newly admitted to hospital, and 88.89% of them have not been vaccinated.

