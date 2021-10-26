COVID-19: When can we Expect a Lockdown in Bulgaria? Deputy Health Minister Explains

October 26, 2021
If the incidence in the country is not controlled, increases like an avalanche and reaches over 1,000 infected per 100,000 people and filling the beds for non-intensive care over 9,000, the introduction of a lockdown will be considered. This was announced on the air of "Hello, Bulgaria" by the Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Alexander Zlatanov.

"We believe in the principle to introduce the necessary measures at some point. If we get there, we will start with a partial lockdown for the unvaccinated. Limiting the time in which they will be able to go out of the house ", he added and specified that it is possible to introduce a green certificate for the employees in the administration.

Currently, 7,000 people with coronavirus are hospitalized. "Almost over 600 patients are in the intensive care units. Given that at this stage we have opened about 700 beds for intensive care. At the moment, according to the needs, we are gradually opening beds for bedridden COVID patients", specified the Deputy Minister of Health.

Zlatanov assured that the Ministry of Health is ready to increase the number of intensive beds, but at the expense of other activities. "We are trying our best not to stop emergency operations, operations and others," he added.

Regarding the green certificate, Zlatanov was adamant that the ministry has no intention of abandoning the measure. According to him, the restriction was introduced adequately at the right time.

He also commented on the accusations of the former Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov that the order of children's tests for COVID-19 is a large-scale scam. "There is a Bulgarian proverb - let's remember it:" The thief shouts hold the thief. "

The good news, according to health authorities, is that with the sharp increase in testing in the country, the hidden morbidity has come to light.

