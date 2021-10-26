Ukraine with a New Anti-record for Deaths Caused by COVID-19

The number of deaths from complications after coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours in Ukraine is 734, which is the highest figure for the entire pandemic. This was announced on Tuesday by the Ministry of Health of the country, quoted by TASS.

"Over the past 24 hours, 19,120 new cases of coronavirus disease have been detected in the country, 2,939 people have been hospitalized, 734 have died, and 9,738 people have been cured," the statement said. A total of 2,803,159 people were infected with coronavirus in the country during the pandemic, and 64,936 died. Currently in Ukraine a red level of epidemic danger has been declared in Nikolaev, Rovno, Kherson, Zaporozhye, Odessa, Donetsk, Dnepropetrovsk, Sumy.

According to the Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko, "on Tuesday Wednesday" a decision will be made to transfer five more regions to the red zone - virtually the entire country. Alexei Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said on Monday that cases of infection with a new variant of the delta coronavirus strain had been registered in the country. Earlier, he said that Ukraine is beginning to reach the peak of the pandemic, the number of deaths from complications could reach 1,000 a day.



