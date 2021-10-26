James Basdanis with a Music Performance in Sofia

James Basdanis - Solo Project

"When Sound Becomes a Soundscape"

A musical performance, lonely (Solo), but with many stories to tell. Live performances from instrumental pieces of the great Greek musician James Basdanis and some adaptations to an approach by using Loops (Loop Project). The Sound Landscape (“Soundscape”) of the moment creates the Echographia of life. Takes “flesh and bones", aiming to become one with the audience, so that both - artist and audience - can follow this living journey in time and space. Listen to James live at the Art Club in Sofia, Bulgaria. The entrance is at 8:00 pm / BGN 7



Dimitris Basdanis (also known as James Basdanis), is a Greek guitarist, composer, and songwriter.

Known for his special personal Anatolian modern approach to his sound. His very special playing and the way he uses the sounds of greek and arab music on the guitar make him one of the most special and recognizable Greek guitarists of his generation. It counts over 500 live appearances and several Radio AirPlays in Greece, Europe, and Australia as well as several recordings, soundtracks for radio and theatrical performances. He got a distinction in the USA with his instrumental track "Nihavent Sirto" (from the album: Kaemos ) to win the 1st place as the best new piece of Jazz - Fusion music for 2019, in the international music competition of Aplaud.



In 2018 he released his first guitar book worldwide in English entitled "Anatolian Modes: Eastern and Greek Scales Analyzed on Modal Theory". In May 2020 in Greek, the book "Learn and perfect the Pentatonic Scales (Guitar Method)".



Official website: https://www.basdanis.eu