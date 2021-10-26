EU Council: The European Union Must Use Nuclear Power to Ensure its Energy Independence
The EU must use nuclear energy to ensure its energy independence, only alternative sources will not be enough. This was announced on Tuesday in Luxembourg by the Slovenian Minister of Infrastructure Ernej Vartovec, who is chairing an extraordinary meeting of the EU Council at the level of energy ministers, convened to discuss the energy crisis, TASS reports. "If we want to achieve our long-term goal of building an energy-independent Europe and climate neutrality [a zero-carbon economy by 2050], we need to invest more and more public and private investment in renewable energy. The sources will not be enough, we must use nuclear technologies, "Vartovets said.
/Focus
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Taxes and Fees Reduced en masse in Europe as Measures Against High Electricity Prices
- » Protests over Еxpensive Еlectricity in Bulgaria, the State Announced Compensatory Measures
- » Bulgarian President Radev Called for the Causes of the Energy Crisis not to be Politicized
- » 80% of Bulgarians do not Know their Country’s Position on the "Green Deal"
- » Brussels will Support Bulgaria if it Decides to Complete Nuclear Power Plant “Belene”
- » Frans Timmermans: We will Ensure that the Transition in the Coal Regions is Done Fairly