October 26, 2021, Tuesday
Bulgaria: EU Council: The European Union Must Use Nuclear Power to Ensure its Energy Independence Pixabay

The EU must use nuclear energy to ensure its energy independence, only alternative sources will not be enough. This was announced on Tuesday in Luxembourg by the Slovenian Minister of Infrastructure Ernej Vartovec, who is chairing an extraordinary meeting of the EU Council at the level of energy ministers, convened to discuss the energy crisis, TASS reports. "If we want to achieve our long-term goal of building an energy-independent Europe and climate neutrality [a zero-carbon economy by 2050], we need to invest more and more public and private investment in renewable energy. The sources will not be enough, we must use nuclear technologies, "Vartovets said.

