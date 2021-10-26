5 Things You Need to Know About Game Development

Have you ever been in the middle of playing one of your favorite console or pc games - and wondered how they created it?

Where do the ideas come from for the new game, how do they decide who the hero is and what environment and software they used to build it? So the next time you grab your mobile or sit at the pc to play slots online, here is the background of what went into creating the game.

There are five elements that all games need to have to be successful:





Good characters

Decisions

Rewards

Goals

Presence and immersion

Although the player might not realize at the time, these are the reason they will prefer one game over another.

There will usually be a team of developers working on one game, and here are some of the components.

Slot Machine Art

Most of that artwork you see in any game started its life drafted and drawn by an artist. The only exception to this is when there is a usage of CGI or 3D - then a specialist will take over this.

All of the characters, the slots, the spins, and even the smallest detail on the screen are initially sketched up to meet the idea of the game.

The concept art will be transferred to wireframes and then be turned into colors designs.

Even when games are similar in style, they will go through the same process - so unless the same assets are used in each game, they won't be identical.

Mechanics

The mechanics of the game is how it works. Art only provides what we look at but has no moving parts and by itself is just artwork.

The game will become dynamic when the developers put their working parts and add the art.

Slot machines are based on a straightforward premise, pull the lever (or click the button when playing online or via mobile), it spins, and there is an outcome.

But for each of those outcomes, there needs to be a process in place. Here is what the basic mechanics are:





The primary game window has several symbol columns. These columns are known as reels.

The player selects his wager and begins the slot machine.

As soon as the slot machine is activated, the player's credit is subtracted from their account balance.

If the machine stops with the same symbols in a row, the player earns cash based on the stake.

The amount of money won depends on the slot machine game, its symbols, and the odds on each symbol.

The slot game developers build the game based on the most simple of actions and increase the element and specifics based on the type of game.

Languages

When you speak about game development languages, you aren't talking about French and German. No, you're speaking about the coding languages that are used to develop the game. The programming languages that are used to build the game are what computers understand - and how they carry out actions.

It is the same in the game. One of the several popular code languages will be used to create the game.

One of the key indicators of which language is used is where the game will be played - i.e., which device: mobile, desktop, tablet, web, or app.

Each platform has some significant differences, so the game developers need to consider that when they build.

Many web games use Javascript, whereas smartphone games use Java, Kotlin, Objective-C, or Swift. The primary languages used in desktop games include C++, Lua, Java, and C#.

The languages a developer learns will be based on what type of work they want to do. For example, back-end web development might require Ruby, but systems programming will require Go.

Engines

A game engine in an environment that is dedicated to the development of games. It offers tools and a workflow process that allows for an effective and efficient game development process.

The two most popular and recognized engines among developers are Unity and Unreal Engine.

When it comes to desktop and console dev, these two engines are the most commonly used, but you will also see them used for mobile game dev.

It is thought that around half the mobile titles on the market today have been created using Unity. Although web-based games can also be built using WebGL API and Emscripten. It all comes down to the language and engine that the dev is comfortable and knowledgeable in.

The top game development engines and what is most used for slots differ slightly, with the slots on the right here:

Unreal

Unity

CryEngine

Amazon Lumberyard

Godot

Phaser

GameMaker Studio Unity

Unreal Engine 4

Corona

Fusion

Construct 3

Phaser

Licensing

Have you ever been browning your favorite online slots website and noticed that there is a range of band slots like KISS or Guns'n'Roses? Or perhaps the T-rex caught your eye on the Jurrasic Park game or the more modern and exciting Suicide Squad.

When you see movies, bands, and other pop-culture slots, these have been licensed by the game developers to use the characters, music, and other references to the film or band.

These licenses are fully endorsed, and so they don't break any copyright laws. If you see a slot game with heavy references but doesn't have any of the actual music or visuals, the chances are the license was denied - which is when the developers and artists get creative with what they do.

The slots that do get the licenses are usually designed to entice new fans of the movies or bands.





