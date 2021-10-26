COVID-19 Booster Doses: Moderna Vaccine Approved

The European Medicines Agency has approved the administration of a booster dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The regulator concluded that booster doses could be given to individuals over 18 years of age at least six months after the second dose.

This is the second vaccine to be approved after European health authorities gave the green light for a boosting dose of Pfizer earlier this month.

The European Medicines Agency has recommended a third dose of Pfizer and Modern vaccines for people with weakened immune systems.

Member States were left to decide for themselves whether other citizens should receive a booster dose.



/BNT