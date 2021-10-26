For the Serbian Patriarch, North Macedonia does not exist

The Serbian Orthodox Church, the most loyal ally of modern Serbian chauvinism in the Balkans, began celebrations on the 700th anniversary of the death of King Stefan II Milutin (1282-29 October 1321) in RN Macedonia, but without inviting local scholars, a BGNES reporter reported.

In an 8-minute video address, Serbian Patriarch Porphyry glorified the deeds of King Stefan II Milutin without mentioning Macedonia. No Macedonian scholar or local church representative was invited to the forum, which is being held on the territory of the RNM. At the same time, the Serbian patriarch spoke at length about the conquests of this medieval Serbian ruler, who had conquered significant parts of present-day northern Macedonia and Albania.

In recent years, the role of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Belgrade's diplomacy has multiplied. Many Western analysts and Balkan politicians, including Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic, have repeatedly publicly warned about its policies in support of Serbia's aspirations for neighboring countries.

The SPC plays an important role in the so-called "Serbian World" project, in which Belgrade and the heirs of Yugoslav dictator Milosevic - President Alexander Vucic and Ivica Dacic - want to regain influence in neighboring countries. Montenegro and RNM are subject to the greatest spiritual aggression.

Stephen II Milutin - from a cradle to a tomb connected with Bulgaria

Under King Stephen II, Milutin began the rise of the Serbian medieval state, primarily at the expense of the Second Bulgarian Kingdom, which in the second half of the 13th century saved the Balkans and European civilization from the Tatar hordes. Bulgaria is severely weakened and this creates a favorable opportunity for Milutin, who managed to invade deep into the Bulgarian lands in today's Macedonia, establishing the border on the line Ohrid-Prilep-Shtip. His rule also established the lasting tradition of Serbian queens being Bulgarian princesses. It is famous for the construction of beautiful churches and monasteries, which is why it received the name "Holy King". The remains of Stefan Milutin are located in the center of Sofia in the church "Holy Sunday". This fact was used by Serbia at the end of the 19th and the first half of the 20th century to make territorial claims to Bulgaria and its capital.



