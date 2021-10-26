Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny but Chilly with Max Temp Between 10°-15°C

During the night it will be mostly clear and quiet over most of the country. There will be significant low clouds over Eastern Bulgaria. In the morning, fog will form in places in the lowlands and around the water basins. The minimum temperatures will be between minus 2° and 3° Celsius, along the Black Sea coast up to 10°C and in places in the valleys frost will form.

Tomorrow sunny weather will prevail over Western and Central Bulgaria, before noon in places with fog. It will remain mostly cloudy and foggy over Eastern Bulgaria. A light to moderate wind from the east-northeast will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 10° and 15°C.

Atmospheric pressure will decrease slightly, but will remain higher than the average for October.

Cloudy and foggy weather will prevail over the Black Sea coast. It will blow to a moderate wind from east-northeast. Maximum air temperatures: 12° -13°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 15° -16°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

It will be mostly sunny over the mountains. A light east-southeast wind will blow. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters about 8°C, at 2000 meters - about 3°C.



