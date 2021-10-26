COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Record Number of New Infections and Deaths in Last 24 hours

A record number of new coronavirus infections and deaths have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The new cases are 5863 - the most in our country since the beginning of the pandemic. They were identified by 51,688 tests (11.34 percent were positive).

86.58 percent of these people have not been vaccinated (have not completed a vaccination course).

The number of deaths in Bulgaria is also a record - 243. 96.30 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria has reached 575,306. They were detected by 5,327,945 tests (10.80 percent are positive).

The total number of deaths in our country is 23,316.

The active cases are 82,910. Of these, 7,128 people were hospitalized, including 608 in the intensive care unit.

The number of new patients in a hospital during the last 24 hours is 1379. 90.72 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

2,022 people who tested positive for coronavirus were reported to have been cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of healed is 469,080.

15,166 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given in the last 24 hours. Their total number since the beginning of vaccination in Bulgaria is 2,743,549. 1,448,683 people have completed a vaccination course. 13,101 people received a booster (booster) dose, ie they were revaccinated.

A total of 15,497 cases of coronavirus were confirmed among medical staff, including 4,309 physicians, 5,188 nurses, and 2,672 paramedics.

By districts, the most newly infected during the last 24 hours were registered in Sofia-city (1735), followed by Plovdiv (538), Blagoevgrad and Varna (317 each) and Stara Zagora (295), and the least - in Kardzhali ( 39), Smolyan (48) and Targovishte (57).

In terms of the total number of confirmed cases, the capital is again first (145,421) ahead of Plovdiv (51,140), Varna (43,516), Burgas (36,140), Blagoevgrad (25,389) and Stara Zagora (25,211). The least infected are in Vidin (5204) before Razgrad (5715) and Kardzhali (5932).



