COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Number of Infected Jumped by Nearly 50% Last Week
Last week was a record in most infected people in Bulgaria since the beginning of the COVID crisis
The number of newly infected with coronavirus has jumped by nearly 50% on a weekly basis, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.
For the period 18 - 24 October, 28,454 new cases were registered - this is the largest weekly number since the beginning of the crisis in Bulgaria.
A total of 19,378 people fell ill last week. The data are at similar levels of tests performed - 125,447 between October 18 and 24 against 119,870 for the previous seven days, or an increase of 4.65%.
So far, the highest level of infection in Bulgaria for a week was reported at the end of March with 25,290 people.
Deaths increased by about a third (30.14%) for seven days - from 615 to 802, the data show. The worst week in the country so far has been from November 30 to December 6 last year, when 980 people lost their lives. The level of healed remains unchanged - 9,166 against 9,132 for the previous week.
A record number of vaccines were issued last week, when restrictions on entry into public places against a vaccination certificate, illness or negative test came into force. 94,526 doses of vaccine were given in seven days against 39,213 a week earlier.
Number of COVID-19 infected in Bulgaria by weeks in the last year
Number of deaths from COVID-19 in Bulgaria by weeks in the last year
>
/Dnevnik
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » WHO: The Pandemic is Far from Over
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Issuance of Certificates for Post-Illness after Antigen Test Begins Today
- » Bulgaria: GPs are Still Unable to Prescribe Free Prescriptions for Covid Drugs
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1370 New Cases, 40 Dead, 7156 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h
- » Checks for "Green Certificates" in Bulgaria Start Tomorrow
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Children from 1st to 4th Grade can Return to Class in 7 to 10 days