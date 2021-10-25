COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Number of Infected Jumped by Nearly 50% Last Week

Society » HEALTH | October 25, 2021, Monday // 15:46
Last week was a record in most infected people in Bulgaria since the beginning of the COVID crisis

The number of newly infected with coronavirus has jumped by nearly 50% on a weekly basis, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

For the period 18 - 24 October, 28,454 new cases were registered - this is the largest weekly number since the beginning of the crisis in Bulgaria.

A total of 19,378 people fell ill last week. The data are at similar levels of tests performed - 125,447 between October 18 and 24 against 119,870 for the previous seven days, or an increase of 4.65%.

So far, the highest level of infection in Bulgaria for a week was reported at the end of March with 25,290 people.

Deaths increased by about a third (30.14%) for seven days - from 615 to 802, the data show. The worst week in the country so far has been from November 30 to December 6 last year, when 980 people lost their lives. The level of healed remains unchanged - 9,166 against 9,132 for the previous week.

A record number of vaccines were issued last week, when restrictions on entry into public places against a vaccination certificate, illness or negative test came into force. 94,526 doses of vaccine were given in seven days against 39,213 a week earlier.

Number of COVID-19 infected in Bulgaria by weeks in the last year

Number of deaths from COVID-19 in Bulgaria by weeks in the last year

