WHO: The Pandemic is Far from Over
cfr.org
The pandemic is far from over, the World Health Organization has warned. The organization's director said the health crisis would end when "the world decides to end".
"It is in our hands, we have all the necessary tools - in the field of public health and medicine, but the world is not using them well," Tedros Gebreyesus said at a conference in Berlin.
He added that the pandemic takes almost 50,000 victims a week.
/bTV
