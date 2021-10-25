WHO: The Pandemic is Far from Over

Society » HEALTH | October 25, 2021, Monday // 10:11
Bulgaria: WHO: The Pandemic is Far from Over cfr.org

The pandemic is far from over, the World Health Organization has warned. The organization's director said the health crisis would end when "the world decides to end".

"It is in our hands, we have all the necessary tools - in the field of public health and medicine, but the world is not using them well," Tedros Gebreyesus said at a conference in Berlin.

He added that the pandemic takes almost 50,000 victims a week.

/bTV

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: WHO, pandemic, COVID-19, over
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria