COVID-19: 4 Months "Home Regime" for Unvaccinated over 60 years and Chronically ill in Moscow

Unvaccinated people over the age of 60 and those with chronic diseases will have to keep from leaving their homes. Almost complete closure is forthcoming in St. Petersburg, but so far only for a week.

In just one month, the number of infected in Russia has increased by 70%. After a series of "black records" for mortality on a daily basis, the authorities have taken strict measures - from tomorrow to February 25, all unvaccinated Muscovites over 60 and people with chronic diseases will have to stay at home. The "home regimen" does not apply to those vaccinated and those who have been ill in the last 6 months. However, not all medics support the idea of ​​closing homes.

"I don't think that confining people in apartment blocks will have a positive effect. Because they have general ventilation. And by banning them from leaving their homes, they are deprived of the opportunity to breathe fresh air. As a paramedic, I can tell you that most of the cases of infected elderly people were those who had not left their homes since the beginning of the pandemic," commented Dmitry Belyakov, head of the trade union of paramedics in Moscow.

The days from October 30 to November 7 will be declared non-working throughout Russia. Access will only be possible to convenience stores and pharmacies. The administration is also suspending its activities, and only birth certificates, death certificates and marriage or divorce certificates will be issued. In regions where the situation is more severe, it is possible that the measure will enter into force earlier.

Among the cities where it is already certain that the closure will be almost complete is St. Petersburg. From next Saturday, the restaurants will have the right to make only deliveries, grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open. The dental and veterinary offices will be closed, except for emergencies, but the hairdressing salons will be open. You will only be able to go to a museum and theater with a vaccine certificate.

Although it was among the first countries to launch its vaccination campaign, Russia still lags behind in the number of immunizations. One third of the 146 million population has been vaccinated. The rest do not want to - some people are hesitant in the qualities of Russian drugs, others are influenced by the campaign that was conducted against Western vaccines. Asked if he would make immunizations mandatory, President Vladimir Putin said they remain voluntary at this stage.



/OFFNews