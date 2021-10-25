COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Issuance of Certificates for Post-Illness after Antigen Test Begins Today

Society » HEALTH | October 25, 2021, Monday // 09:49
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Issuance of Certificates for Post-Illness after Antigen Test Begins Today novinite.com

As of today, Bulgaria has begun issuing certificates even after post-illness from an antigen test. The document will be equated to a green certificate and will give people access to all public sites.

An important clarification is that the certificates will be valid only for Bulgaria, but not on the territory of the European Union. They will also have a QR code and specific characters, but cannot be used to travel abroad.

The documents can be downloaded from the site www.his.bg , can be taken from the personal doctor or the laboratory that performed the test. Only people registered in the system after December 1, 2020, when the antigen tests were equated with the PCR tests when reporting statistics, will be entitled to such certificates.

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: green certificate, post-illness, COVID-19, antigen tests
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria