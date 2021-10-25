COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Issuance of Certificates for Post-Illness after Antigen Test Begins Today

As of today, Bulgaria has begun issuing certificates even after post-illness from an antigen test. The document will be equated to a green certificate and will give people access to all public sites.

An important clarification is that the certificates will be valid only for Bulgaria, but not on the territory of the European Union. They will also have a QR code and specific characters, but cannot be used to travel abroad.

The documents can be downloaded from the site www.his.bg , can be taken from the personal doctor or the laboratory that performed the test. Only people registered in the system after December 1, 2020, when the antigen tests were equated with the PCR tests when reporting statistics, will be entitled to such certificates.



/Nova