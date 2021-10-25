Gunther from "Friends" has Passed Away

The actor who played Gunther in the hit series "Friends" - James Michael Taylor - has died. He passed away at the age of 59 after a long battle with prostate cancer. He died at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday morning, reports the BBC.

In June, Taylor announced that he had received a severe diagnosis about three years ago during a preventive examination. The disease affected his bones, leading to paralysis of his lower body. This is what prevented Taylor from participating live in the special episode of "Friends".

For 10 seasons of the legendary series, Taylor played the manager of Central Perk - the cafe where Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Chandler, Monica and Joey gather.



