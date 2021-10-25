Gunther from "Friends" has Passed Away

Society » OBITUARIES | October 25, 2021, Monday // 09:37
Bulgaria: Gunther from "Friends" has Passed Away NYPost

The actor who played Gunther in the hit series "Friends" - James Michael Taylor - has died. He passed away at the age of 59 after a long battle with prostate cancer. He died at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday morning, reports the BBC.

In June, Taylor announced that he had received a severe diagnosis about three years ago during a preventive examination. The disease affected his bones, leading to paralysis of his lower body. This is what prevented Taylor from participating live in the special episode of "Friends".

For 10 seasons of the legendary series, Taylor played the manager of Central Perk - the cafe where Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Chandler, Monica and Joey gather.

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Obituaries » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: gunther, friends, died, prostate cancer
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria