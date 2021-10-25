Bulgaria: What are the Measures Needed to Get the Children back to School

In the midst of the fourth wave: why were the children locked up first and will they return to school soon? Georgi Bogdanov, executive director of the National Network for Children, commented on the topic in the studio of "The Day Begins".

"We are constantly talking to the Ministry of Education and Health, because what is happening is absolutely unacceptable - to open restaurants, but to close our children," said Bogdanov.

The children, especially the Bulgarian ones, are extremely traumatized because they are most closed. As a civil society organization, we insist that schools be opened. Some concrete political decisions need to be made, he added.

"First of all, there must be a clear answer as to whether the teaching staff will be vaccinated or not, under what conditions and why there are still teachers who are not vaccinated but work with our children. Second, there are parents who do not want to to test their children for covid, it is about those who are salivating, non-invasive. There are also parents who want their children to be tested and be in a good and protected environment," said Bogdanov.

According to him, people are scared of everything that is happening, and the crisis is absolutely unmanageable for children, so the Ministry of Education and Science and the Ministry of Health must make a clear plan.

"As things are going with the pandemic, we will be closed for a few weeks. What is being done with the non-closure of the state is to wait for the elections. Young children should at least be allowed to participate, because one child from 1 to 4 class can't keep his attention in front of the screen like the big ones," he said.

It should be discussed how the school environment will be safe and how to ensure that work is organized in such a way as to provide face-to-face training for the children of those parents who do not mind their children being tested with non-invasive tests.

According to Georgi Bogdanov, there is no country that offers a measure for unvaccinated teachers to teach from home

"I can't imagine that one teacher will stay at home and 30 students will stay in class just because he doesn't want to be vaccinated," Bogdanov said.



/BNT