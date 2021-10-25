Grace Period for the Introdution of a "Green Certificate" has expired. From Today Controls Begin

Business | October 25, 2021, Monday // 09:29
The grace period that the state gave to the business to comply with the requirement for a green certificate has expired.

From today it will be needed for indoor activities such as visits to malls, restaurants, gyms. Exceptions are visits to pharmacies, banks and grocery stores.

Controls will now fine customers and owners if there are people who do not have a vaccination document, a negative PCR or antigen test, or a document that they have had coronavirus.

