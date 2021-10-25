Bulgaria: GPs are Still Unable to Prescribe Free Prescriptions for Covid Drugs

Society » HEALTH | October 25, 2021, Monday // 09:22
Last week, the supervisory board of the National Health Insurance Fund decided that general practitioners could prescribe free medicines to treat patients with COVID-19.

Prescriptions will be electronic, but only health insured patients will be able to use them. Until now, such free prescriptions could only be prescribed by medics in the Covid Zone.

However, the chairman of the Association of General Practitioners in Plovdiv, Dr. Kostadin Sotirov, explained that the measure was not coordinated between the Health Insurance Fund and the Board of Directors of the Bulgarian Medical Union. This means that free prescriptions cannot be issued at this time. Therefore, the doctor urged people not to look for them, because there is no one to get them from.

"This decision is a step in the right direction, but it is only an intention. An intention that the NHIF supervisory board must send to the board of the medical union. The health insurance fund is not the head of the family doctors, it cannot give orders. We are agreed partners according to the Health Act", said Dr. Sotirov.

