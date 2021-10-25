Sudan: Growing Fears of a Military Coup Occurring At the Moment

October 25, 2021, Monday
Sudan: Growing Fears of a Military Coup Occurring At the Moment

Sudanese officials say military forces have detained at least five senior government officials, and the main pro-democracy political group has called on people to take to the streets to oppose an apparent new military coup, according to Britain's The Guardian.

Telephones and access to the Internet have been cut off in the country. The arrests come after weeks of growing tensions between Sudan's civilian and military leaders. The failed coup attempt in September split the country, pitting more conservative Islamists seeking a military government against those who ousted autocratic former ruler Omar al-Bashir after mass protests.

In recent days, both camps have taken to the streets in demonstrations. Officials say detainees include Industry Minister Ibrahim al-Sheikh, Information Minister Hamza Balul, Sovereign Council member Mohammed al-Fiki Suliman and Faisal Mohamed Saleh, a media adviser to Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, who is reportedly under house arrest.

Ayman Khalid, the governor of the state where the capital Khartoum is located, was also arrested, according to the official Facebook page of his office. The arrests came after US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman met with Sudanese military and civilian leaders over the weekend in a bid to resolve the growing dispute.

