Weather in Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny with Max Temp Between 9°-14°C

Today it will be mostly sunny, but in the morning there will be fog in places in the lowlands and valleys. The wind from the east-northeast will intensify to moderate and later in the day low clouds will form over the extreme eastern regions. The maximum temperatures will be between 9° and 14° Celsius, in Sofia around 10°C.

Atmospheric pressure will be significantly higher than the average for October. During the day it will decrease slightly. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by Evgenia Egova, a weather forecaster on duty at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea coast, but low clouds will form later in the day. The wind from east-northeast will intensify to moderate. Maximum temperatures will be 12° -13°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 15°-17°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

It will be mostly sunny over the mountains. A moderate to strong wind from the east-southeast will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 6°C, at 2000 meters - around 0°C.



/Focus