Weather in Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny with Max Temp Between 9°-14°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 25, 2021, Monday // 09:04
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny with Max Temp Between 9°-14°C Pixabay

Today it will be mostly sunny, but in the morning there will be fog in places in the lowlands and valleys. The wind from the east-northeast will intensify to moderate and later in the day low clouds will form over the extreme eastern regions. The maximum temperatures will be between 9° and 14° Celsius, in Sofia around 10°C.

Atmospheric pressure will be significantly higher than the average for October. During the day it will decrease slightly. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by Evgenia Egova, a weather forecaster on duty at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea coast, but low clouds will form later in the day. The wind from east-northeast will intensify to moderate. Maximum temperatures will be 12° -13°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 15°-17°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

It will be mostly sunny over the mountains. A moderate to strong wind from the east-southeast will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 6°C, at 2000 meters - around 0°C.

/Focus

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, sunny, Bulgaria, temperature
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria