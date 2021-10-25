COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1370 New Cases, 40 Dead, 7156 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h

569 443 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past 24 hours are 1 370.

79 312 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 10,554 tests have been performed, bringing the total to 5,276,260. Of the medical staff, 15,423 have been infected, including 4,294 doctors, 5,164 nurses, 2,661 paramedics and 317 paramedics. 6,912 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 600 are in intensive care units.

467,058 people were cured, of which 536 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 23,073, and 40 people have died in the last 24 hours. The people placed in quarantine so far are a total of 1,664,746 people, of whom 42,027 are currently active in quarantine.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,728,389, and during the past 24 hours 7,156 were newly registered vaccinated. 87.01% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the night 97.50% of the dead were not vaccinated. 299 are newly admitted to hospital, and 89.30% of them have not been vaccinated.



/Focus