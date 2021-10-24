Checks for "Green Certificates" in Bulgaria Start Tomorrow

This was the last weekend without fines in restaurants if you do not have a green certificate. The promise of the health services is to start intensified inspections and fines from tomorrow.

In order to meet the new requirements, owners of restaurants in Plovdiv are already opening points for quick tests.

Tonight, for the last time, the customers in the restaurants can visit it without being fined, if they do not have a "Green Certificate". As of tomorrow, the control is tightened and teams of the Regional Health Inspectorates, together with police officers and the Food Agency, will visit the sites, but will no longer just make prescriptions, but will sanction in the absence of a document.

The employees of the municipal inspectorates will also draw up acts. The fine is from BGN 300 to BGN 1,000 for an individual, and the trader can be fined from BGN 1,000 to BGN 3,000.

All inspectors already have on their phones the application Covid Check BG, developed by the Information Service, which reads the QR-code of the certificates for various vaccines, for patients, as well as for tests performed. Separately, establishments and indoor establishments to which the "green certificate" requirement applies must also set up an organization to inspect it. Staff members will also have to carry out primary controls with their phones and not allow unauthorized customers inside.

The question remains as to how civilians will be able to request ID cards from staff to verify that the certificate has actually been issued to the client being inspected.



/BNT