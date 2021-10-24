Bulgaria: More and More Parents are Deciding to Vaccinate their Children against COVID-19
More and more parents are deciding to vaccinate their children against COVID-19, but so far there are no statistics on their number.
There was a large influx of children around September 15, for children for the second dose, which means that the parents have been thinking about immunization since the summer.
Parents expressed their motives for vaccinating their children for "Focus with Lora Krumova" on NOVA TV.
According to them, the vaccine is the only thing that gives them some control over the situation, otherwise they have to leave it to chance, if their child becomes infected, to make it easy.
/Nova
