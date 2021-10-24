Lack of Respirators: The World Bank is Ready to Help Bulgaria
Although the new measures requiring a green certificate stimulate the vaccination process, Bulgaria is far from the coverage it needs to achieve.
COVID compartments are overcrowded, there are not enough intensive beds and there are no respirators. This became clear during a video conference of experts from the World Bank with the Chief of Staff of the Minister of Health Dr. Lidia Chorbanova.
The World Bank has stated its readiness to help Bulgaria deal with the epidemic.
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Italy: Green Certificate Works
- » Bulgarian Prof. on Vaccines: People's Fear Depends on their IQ
- » 413 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines have been Administered in the United States
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3354 New Cases, 58 Have Died, 11,690 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h
- » IN 2 DAYS: Over 40,000 People have been Vaccinated against COVID-19 in Bulgaria
- » How to Install the Covid Green Certificate on your Phone