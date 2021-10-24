Lack of Respirators: The World Bank is Ready to Help Bulgaria

Although the new measures requiring a green certificate stimulate the vaccination process, Bulgaria is far from the coverage it needs to achieve.

COVID compartments are overcrowded, there are not enough intensive beds and there are no respirators. This became clear during a video conference of experts from the World Bank with the Chief of Staff of the Minister of Health Dr. Lidia Chorbanova.

The World Bank has stated its readiness to help Bulgaria deal with the epidemic.



/BNT