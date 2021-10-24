So far, 413 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines have been Administered in the United States

Society » HEALTH | October 24, 2021, Sunday // 09:01
Bulgaria: So far, 413 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines have been Administered in the United States Pixabay

As of Saturday, the United States had administered 412,856,169 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and sent 503,521,625 doses to vaccination centers, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

At least one dose of the vaccines was given to 220,145,796 people, and 190,402,262 people were fully vaccinated. The data are for the two-dose vaccines of Pfizer / Biontech and Modern and the single-dose vaccines of Johnson and Johnson, Reuters reported.

About 13 million have received a booster dose of Pfizer and Modern vaccines since Aug. 13, when the United States allowed a third dose to be given to people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have less protection against the virus.

/BTA

Tags: United States, vaccine, Pfizer, COVID-19
