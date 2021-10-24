Weather in Bulgaria: Some Rain and Sun Afterwards can be Expected with Max Temp 11°-16°C

Today by noon from the northwest the precipitation will quickly stop, the clouds will break and decrease, in the afternoon over many areas until sunny. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Victoria Kleshtanova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

The wind will be oriented from north-northeast, will be weak, in the eastern regions - moderate. Daily temperatures will drop further and the maximum will be between 11° and 16° Celsius. Atmospheric pressure will continue to rise and will be significantly higher than the average for October.

It will be mostly cloudy over the Black Sea coast until noon and there will be rain in places. In the afternoon from the north the precipitation will stop, the clouds will break and decrease. A moderate to strong wind from the north-northeast will blow. Daily temperatures will be 13° -14°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 15° -16°C. The sea wave will intensify and will be about 3 points.

In the mountains of the west, the rain will stop quickly. The clouds will be variable, before noon more often significant. The wind will be moderate to strong, from the northeast, in the highest parts of the northwest. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 7°C, at 2000 meters - around 0 °

