COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3354 New Cases, 58 Have Died, 11,690 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h
568 073 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.
The new cases for the past 24 hours are 3 354. 78 518 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 25,323 tests were performed, bringing them to a total of 5,265,709. Of the medical staff, 15,388 were infected, including 4,291 doctors, 5,153 nurses, 2,653 paramedics and 315 paramedics.
6,792 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 602 are in intensive care units. 466,522 people were cured, of which 310 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 23,033, and 58 people died in the last 24 hours.
The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,721,234, with 11,690 newly registered vaccinated during the past 24 hours. 87.81% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the night 94.83% of the dead were not vaccinated. 349 are newly admitted to hospital, and 87.11% of them have not been vaccinated.
/Focus
