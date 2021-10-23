Young People Keep in Touch with Bulgaria and Inform Bulgarians Around the World with Media

Young people keep in touch with Bulgaria and inform Bulgarians around the world with publications in Bulgarian media abroad.

One of them is George Andreas Budur, a volunteer at the Banatski Bulgarian Voice newspaper, which is published in Romania. He was among the participants in the Sixteenth World Meeting of Bulgarian Media, organized by BTA, in the Rila Monastery and Kyustendil.

The newspaper is not a periodical, it is published when there are funds for it, Budur told a BTA reporter. The publications in it are mainly in Banat Bulgarian, but part of the content is in literary Bulgarian and Romanian. The articles are from all spheres of life, the newspaper is politically neutral and informs mainly about important events related to the Banat Bulgarian community in Romania. He also informed about important events in Bulgaria, which are related to the Banat community, said the young media representative.

George Andreas Budour was born in Timisoara (Romania) 23 years ago. He has been in Bulgaria for five years, where he graduated in "Applied Linguistics" with English and Chinese in Veliko Tarnovo. He is currently studying for a master's degree in Chinese Studies at Sofia's St. Kliment Ohridski University and working as an interpreter in Svishtov. He was warmly welcomed in Bulgaria, but found that people here knew little about Bulgarian communities abroad. Most of them did not know anything about the Banat Bulgarians, but they are happy to see that there are people who were born and raised outside Bulgaria, but still care about the Bulgarian, Budur said.

He himself does not know whether he will stay in Bulgaria or Romania. However, he is sure that he wants to work to preserve the Bulgarian community in our northern neighbor. According to him, it is necessary to provide more content in Bulgarian with publications in newspapers, magazines, online publications, as well as an opportunity for young people to study it. There are more and more passive speakers among young people, they understand but do not speak the language, as well as families in which Bulgarian is no longer spoken, but they know that they have Bulgarian roots and want to learn about them, they must have this opportunity , Budur pointed out.

Different, but again aimed at Bulgarians abroad is the information in the media www.sanusetsalvus.com (translated as "healthy and unharmed"), whose representative at the Sixteenth World Meeting of the Bulgarian media was Konstantin Dimov. He was born in Sofia, but has lived and worked in Vienna (Austria) for nine years. His main profession is a chemist in a pharmaceutical company, but four years ago he joined the creation of the health site on the initiative of his mother Svetlana Jeleva. She is a journalist, editor and main engine of the site, and Konstantin helps with the adaptation of specific information and gives ideas for articles. The third member of the team is Desislav Payakov, who is a second generation Bulgarian emigrant, was born in Vienna and is a photographer, cabaret artist and translator, said Konstantin Dimov.

The topics they cover are diverse and include interviews with Austrian specialists, information about local clinics, articles on healthy eating. The site also offers information on the healthcare system in Austria, reforms related to it, as well as advice on how to approach the Austrian Health Insurance Fund so that our compatriots can take advantage of the opportunities offered on the spot. The site is entirely in Bulgarian and in the four years since its inception has already gained popularity among our compatriots in Austria.

The World Meeting of the Bulgarian Media is the platform in which journalistic experience is exchanged between Bulgarians living in different parts of the world. During the media forum, which took place a few days ago, the Director General of the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency Kiril Valchev became the initiator of the establishment of a Bulgarian media company abroad. The idea was presented at the Rila Monastery during the Sixteenth World Meeting of the Bulgarian Media. It includes a platform for exchanging information and the media will cooperate with each other. In this way, a connection will be created between the Bulgarian communities abroad and between them, said Kiril Valchev during the meeting.

