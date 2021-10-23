Director of Hospital: More and More Young People and Children Suffer a Severe COVID-19
More and more young people and children are suffering heavily from COVID-19. This was explained in the studio of “Wake Up” by the director of Alexandrovska Hospital, Dr. Atanas Atanasov.
"Doctors are under a lot of psychological and physical pressure. We must again call on people to be vaccinated, "said Dr. Atanasov. "We have not had a single person vaccinated who died in the hospital," he said.
Dr. Atanasov explained that the hospital still has free beds for COVID patients. "Over 30% of the hospital beds have been restructured for COVID patients. 35% of them are intensive. But they also need to be staffed. We redirect teams from one clinic to another. If the escalation continues during the pandemic, there may be a shortage of teams," Atanasov said.
The hospital has prepared an action plan.
/Nova
