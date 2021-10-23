"Information Service" for Green Certificates: We Repelled the biggest Cyber Attack in Bulgaria

Crime | October 23, 2021, Saturday // 11:37
Bulgaria: "Information Service" for Green Certificates: We Repelled the biggest Cyber Attack in Bulgaria Pixabay

The biggest hacker attack was carried out in Bulgaria against the National System for issuing green certificates.

This was confirmed by "Information Services", which have neutralized over 400 hostile campaigns in the last 3 days against the health site.

During the peak moments of the unprecedented cyber attack, the system was not available and users could not enter the site and issue their green certificates for Covid.

The most powerful peak of the attack was in the morning hours of October 21, Thursday.

No personal data was leaked during the attacks, according to "Information Services".

/BNT

