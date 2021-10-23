Unemployment in Bulgaria is Starting to Rise
The newly registered unemployed Bulgarians in the whole country are again more than the ones who got a job - this is shown by the latest data from the specialized labor market monitoring of the National Statistical Institute and the preliminary data of the Employment Agency due to Covid-19. In the last week observed so far from October 11 to 17, they are 5300 and 3460 people, respectively.
The observation shows that a week earlier, from October 4 to 10, the number of new entrants across the country was almost double that of those who started work. From the end of December 2020 until now, the newly registered unemployed are a little over 222 thousand people, and those who came to work from the registered in the labor offices are 190 thousand people. Until the middle of 2021, there was a favorable trend with a predominance of those who started working compared to the unemployed registered in the labor offices, but this trend reversed in July.
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Director of Hospital: More and More Young People and Children Suffer a Severe COVID-19
- » Bulgarian Tour Operators Expect a Difficult Winter Season
- » Bulgarian Financier and TISP MP: The "Green Certificate" can Slow Down the Economy
- » Bulgarian Prof. Glomb: There is No Point in Antibody Tests
- » Bulgarian GPs will be Able to Prescribe Free Prescriptions to Patients with COVID-19
- » Facebook's Name will be Changed, According to a Technology Publication