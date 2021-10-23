COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 4826 New Cases, 136 Have Died, 24,042 Vaccinated in Last 24h

564,719 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.

The new cases for the past 24 hours are 4 826. 75 532 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 30,772 tests were performed, bringing them to a total of 5,240,388. Of the medical staff, 15,337 were infected, including 4,280 doctors, 5,139 nurses, 2,645 paramedics and 315 paramedics.

6,685 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 595 are in intensive care units. 466,212 people were cured, of which 1,180 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 22,975, and 136 people died in the last 24 hours.

The people placed in quarantine so far are a total of 1,664,746 people, of whom 42,027 are currently active in quarantine. The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,709,549, and in the past 24 hours 24,042 are the newly registered vaccinated. 87.34% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the last 24h 92.65% of the dead were not vaccinated. 768 are newly admitted to hospital, and 86.98% of them have not been vaccinated.



/Focus