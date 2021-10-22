COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Here is Where You can get Vaccinated during the Weekend
Vaccination points have been set up all over the country. Most types of vaccines are available with some exceptions for the AstraZeneca vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is most sought-after.
Sofia:
The following external immunization points will be open on 23.10 (Saturday) and 24.10 (Sunday):
- Druzhba neighborhood, Cultural House, with working hours 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- The Mall, opening hours 1pm - 6pm.
- Bulgaria mall, with working hours 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Paradise Mall, with working hours 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Ring Mall, with working hours 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Serdika mall, with working hours 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Ticket Center NDK, with working hours 8:30 am - 7:30 pm
- NDK Metro Station, with working hours 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Monument to the Soviet Army, with working hours 12 noon - 2 p.m.
Varna:
On 23.10 (Saturday) and 24.10 (Sunday) outsourced vaccination points will be located on the territory of Technopolis Varna 2 stores (267 Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd.) and Metro (2 Atanas Moskov Str.), with working hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Burgas:
On 23.10 (Saturday) and 24.10 (Sunday) temporary immunization points will be located on the territory of the store "Metro", with working hours from 10 am to 6 pm, as well as on the territory of the store "Technopolis", with working hours from 12 noon to 6 p.m.
Veliko Tarnovo:
On 23.10 (Saturday) outsourced immunization points will be located on the territory of the store "Metro", with working hours from 10 am to 2 pm, as well as at the Samovodska Bazaar (in the Bread House), with working hours from 9 am to 13 h
Yambol:
On October 23 (Saturday) there will be an outdoor vaccination point in front of the "Diana" sports hall, with working hours from 4 pm to 6 pm.
On Saturday and Sunday immunization points will be located on the territory of the store "Technopolis", with working hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gabrovo:
On 23.10 (Saturday) the immunization point will be located next to the Technopolis store (10 Industrialna Street), with working hours from 10 am to 2 pm. Each vaccinated person will receive a gift card worth BGN 20.
Pazardzhik:
On 23.10 (Saturday) and 24.10 (Sunday) the immunization point will be located on the territory of the Technopolis store (13 Stefan Stambolov Blvd.), with working hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each vaccinated person will receive a card -gift worth BGN 20
Dobrich:
On 24.10 (Sunday) the immunization point will be located in the Praktiker store, with working hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Vratsa:
On October 23 (Saturday) a mobile team will perform immunizations at the Hristo Botev Stadium, with working hours from 12:00 to 15:00.
Apart from the exported vaccination points, those wishing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 during the weekends can also do so in the following offices on the territory of the country:
Sofia City:
On 23.10 (Saturday) the medical center "ReproBioMed" will work (residential complex "Ovcha Kupel", 28 Boycho Ognyanov Str.), With working hours from 8 am to 2 pm
The following immunization offices will be open on 23.10 (Saturday) and 24.10 (Sunday):
- Medical Center - NI Pirogov "(21 Totleben Blvd.), with working hours from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Military Medical Academy (3 G. Sofiyski Blvd.), with working hours from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Medical Institute of the Ministry of Interior (79 Gen. Skobelev Blvd.), with working hours from 8 am to 4 pm
- Fifth Hospital Sofia (67A Stoletov Blvd.), with working hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sofia district:
The following vaccination points will be open on 23.10 (Saturday) and 24.10 (Sunday):
- UMHAT "St. Anna" (Sofia, 1 Dimitar Mollov Str.), With working hours from 8 am to 8 pm
- MHAT "Elin Pelin" (town of Elin Pelin, 15 Zdravets Street), with working hours from 9 am to 1 pm
On Saturday, an immunization office will work in the town of Etropole in the MHAT "Prof. Dr. Alexander Gerchev "(1 Brigadirska Str., office 1), working hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Plovdiv Region:
The following vaccination points will be open on 23.10 (Saturday) and 24.10 (Sunday):
- Plovdiv - RHI Plovdiv (ul. "Perushtitsa" № 1)
- Plovdiv - Medicus Medical Center (Trakia residential complex, 19 Saedinenie Street),
- Plovdiv - "Medicus Alpha Specialized Surgical Hospital for active treatment" (21 Veliko Tarnovo Str.)
- Plovdiv - Diagnostic and Consulting Center "Pulmed" (Perushtitsa Str. 1A)
- Asenovgrad - "Multi-profile hospital for active treatment Asenovgrad" (28 Al. Stamboliyski Str.)
- Hissar - Vitus Medical Center (21 Al. Stamboliyski Str.)
Burgas:
On 23.10 (Saturday) and 24.10 (Sunday) the immunization offices will work in the medical center of UMBAL Burgas - "St. Nicholas the Wonderworker", with working hours from 8 am to 6 pm, as well as in the Complex Oncology Center, with working hours. time from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Blagoevgrad:
On 23.10 (Saturday) and 24.10 (Sunday) the immunization office of RHI Blagoevgrad will work from 9 am to 4 pm
Veliko Tarnovo:
The following temporary immunization offices will be open on 23.10 (Saturday) and 24.10 (Sunday):
- RHI - Veliko Tarnovo (23 Nikola Gabrovski Str., Western entrance), with working hours from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm
- MOBAL "Dr. St. Cherkezov "AD (ul. Nish №1, office №212), with working hours from 1 pm to 7 pm
Ruse county:
On 23.10 (Saturday) and 24.10 (Sunday) vaccination points will be opened in SBALPFZ "Dr. D. Gramatikov-Ruse" (Ruse, ul. "Aleya Lilia" №1), with working hours from 9 am. until 3 pm, as well as in MHAT "Julia Vrevska" (town of Byala, 62 Vasil Levski Str.), with working hours from 10 am to 2 pm
Razgrad:
On 23.10 (Saturday) and 24.10 (Sunday) temporary immunization points will work in MHAT "Isperih", with working hours from 10 am to 12 noon.
Haskovo region:
On 23.10 (Saturday) immunization offices will work in the Medical Center "Diamedical" (Dimitrovgrad), with working hours from 9 am to 12 noon, MHAT "Hygia" (Haskovo), with working hours from 9 am to 1 pm and in RHI Haskovo (Municipal Square №2), with working hours from 8 am to 4 pm
On Saturday and Sunday, vaccines against COVID-19 will be given at the Haskovo Hospital, with working hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Targovishte:
On 23.10 (Saturday) vaccination points will work in:
- RHI-Targovishte, with working hours from 9 am to 1 pm
- MC "VIP", with working hours from 8 am to 10:30 am and from 12 noon to 3 pm
- MHAT Omurtag, with working hours from 1 pm to 3 pm
Pleven:
On 23.10 (Saturday) and 24.10 (Sunday) immunization with a vaccine against COVID-19 will be performed in MHAT "Heart and Brain" in office №123, with working hours from 9 am to 1 pm
Pazardzhik:
On 23.10 (Saturday) and 24.10 (Sunday) there will be temporary immunization points in MHAT "Pazardzhik" (15 Bolnichna Str., Office 4) and MHAT "Higia" (3 St. Ivan Rilski Str., Office 203).
Smolyan District:
On 23.10 (Saturday) there will be an immunization office in MHAT-Devin, with working hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On October 24 (Sunday) there will be an immunization office in RHI-Smolyan, with working hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Montana:
The following vaccination points will be open on 23.10 (Saturday):
- RHI - Montana (Zheravitsa Square № 3), with working hours from 10 am to 2 pm
- MC "City Clinic - St. Georgi "(92 Al. Stamboliyski Blvd.), with working hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- MHAT "Dr. Stamen Iliev" (4 Sirma Voyvoda Str.), With working hours from 9 am to 1 pm
Sliven:
On 23.10 (Saturday) anyone who wishes can be immunized against COVID-19 in MHAT "Hadji Dimitar" (5 Dimitar Pehlivanov Str.), With working hours from 4 pm to 5 pm.
On 23.10 (Saturday) and 24.10 (Sunday) the immunization office in MHAT "Dr. Ivan Seliminski" (1 Hristo Botev Str.) Will be open, with working hours from 9 am to 12 noon.
Pernik:
On 23.10 (Saturday) and 24.10 (Sunday) the immunization office at DCC I will be open, with working hours from 9 am to 1 pm.
Kyustendil District:
On 23.10 (Saturday) and 24.10 (Sunday) vaccination points will be open in the town of Kyustendil (Rumena Voyvoda quarter, Tintyava Street), with working hours from 9 am to 1 pm and in the town of Dupnitsa (1 Veliko Tarnovo Street), with working hours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Stara Zagora:
On October 23 (Saturday) there will be an immunization point in DCC I (62 Ruski Street), with working hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Saturday and Sunday, vaccines against COVID-19 will also be given in RHI-Stara Zagora (10 Stefan Karadja Str.), With working hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Shumen:
On 23.10 (Saturday) and 24.10 (Sunday) the immunization office of RHI-Shumen (1 Kaloyan Street) will be open, with working hours from 9 am to 3 pm
Silistra:
On 23.10 (Saturday) and 24.10 (Sunday) the immunization office of RHI-Silistra will work.
Vratsa District:
On 23.10 (Saturday) vaccination offices will work in the "New Medical Center", with working hours from 8 am to 2 pm, as well as in SBALPFZ, with working hours from 8 am to 2 pm.
On Saturday and Sunday vaccines against COVID-19 will be given in RHI-Vratsa (2 Cherni Drin Str.), With working hours on Saturday from 9 am to 12 noon, and on Sunday from 9 am to 1 pm as well as in MHAT "Byala Slatina" (town of Byala Slatina, 1 Z. Stoyanov Str.), with working hours from 1 pm to 6 pm.
/Press Release Ministry of Health
Source: novinite.com email
Published: 22.10.2021 at PM
