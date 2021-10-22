2021 Elections: 2in1 Vote for Bulgarians Abroad - 760 Sections will be Opened in 68 Countries
There will be 760 sections abroad in 68 countries, said Ivan Kondov - head of a working group for voting abroad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, BNR reported.
He described as the biggest difficulty the delivery of machines and ballots to all sections abroad in a possible second round of the presidential election.
"We did analyzes, and if we don't receive the ballots and the machines by November 16, which is Tuesday morning, around 10:00, for example, we are really not sure that we will be able to deliver ballots and voting machines for the second round," Kondov said.
/BNT
