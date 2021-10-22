Bulgaria Authorities Do Not Rule Out Lockdown in Case of Failure with the “Green Certificate”
Deputy Health Minister Alexander Zlatanov warned that a serious tightening of anti-epidemic measures and even a lockdown is envisaged if the now imposed measure with the green certificate fails to limit the spread of coronavirus infection.
After 14 days, the results of the introduction of a green certificate will be evaluated as a pass for indoor events. Several indicators are being monitored, on which it depends whether there will be a tightening, added Alexander Zlatanov.
"If they do not work, we will take more serious measures to ensure control of the pandemic. We may need to make other decisions before these days. There are many parameters on which a decision is made - morbidity, people lying in hospitals, intensive care units, the percentage of positive tests as a percentage of the total tested.
/BNR
