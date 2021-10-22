COVID-19: Germany Declares Bulgaria and Croatia High-Risk Countries
Germany has declared Bulgaria and Croatia high-risk countries where the coronavirus epidemic is spreading in dangerous proportions.
Anyone entering Germany from these two countries will have to remain in quarantine for 10 days. An exception is made only for those fully vaccinated with two doses, the second must be given at least 14 days before the trip.
Also people without quarantine will enter Germany and those who recovered from Covid-19, who have an official document for this, and the disease has been spent in the last 6 months.
/BNR
