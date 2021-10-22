Bulgarians who Had COVID, established by Antigen Test, can Download “Green Pass” on Monday

From Monday, October 25, all Bulgarian citizens who have suffered from COVID-19 and have registered in the National Health Information System a positive result from an antigen test, can download their "green certificate" from http://www.his.bg

The Ministry of Health reminds people that the validity of the COVID-19 disease certificates will be extended from 6 to 12 months, and they will be able to be used on the territory of the country for the needs of the state health control. Such certificates can be obtained by all post-ill patients of coronavirus infection detected by PCR or antigen test.

The decision is based on the opinions of the expert councils on infectious diseases, epidemiology and clinical immunology.

/Ministry of Health Press Release

