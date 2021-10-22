89% of Intubated Patients with COVID-19 in Greece are Unvaccinated
34 people have died in Greece from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, health authorities said on Thursday night.
The new cases remain at more than 3,000 a day, up from 3407 on Thursday. More than a third of new infections have been reported in the two largest cities, Athens and Thessaloniki. There are 347 intubated patients in intensive care. Of these, 88.8% were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 11.8% were fully vaccinated.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in Greece, 707,587 cases have been confirmed and a total of 15,519 have died. 69% of Greeks are fully vaccinated.
Health workers in the country went on strike on Thursday against long hospital shifts and demanding additional pay for hazardous work. The shortage of staff in Greek hospitals has intensified after authorities removed unvaccinated staff, as vaccination in the health sector is mandatory. Protests took place in Athens and several other cities.
/Dnevnik
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria Authorities Do Not Rule Out Lockdown in Case of Failure with the “Green Certificate”
- » COVID-19: Germany Declares Bulgaria and Croatia High-Risk Countries
- » Bulgarians who Had COVID, established by Antigen Test, can Download “Green Pass” on Monday
- » WHO: Between 80,000 and 180,000 Medics have Lost the Battle with COVID-19
- » Defense Minister Panayotov Called on Army Employees to get Vaccinated against COVID-19
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 4816 New Cases, 120 Deaths, 28 191 Administered Vaccines in Last 24h