Bulgarian Prof. Glomb: There is No Point in Antibody Tests

Antibodies formed after coronavirus disease fade rapidly. The tests are not reliable enough to know if their number is protective - ie. enough to protect us from a new infection. So there is no point in doing antibody tests.

This was commented by the virologist Assoc. Prof. Lyubomira Nikolaeva-Glomb in an interview for the morning block of Nova TV. This is also her explanation of the question why a green certificate is not given after an antibody test, and why the term of a green certificate is shorter for those who have survived than for those who have been vaccinated.

"What is known is that the antibodies that are formed as a result of coronavirus infection fade very quickly and the body quickly forgets its encounter with any of the coronaviruses. True, we have known Sars-Cov-2 for less than two years and our knowledge is from that time, but we have no reason to believe that this virus will be different from the others," said Prof. Glomb.

The antibody tests now available look for antibodies against the coronavirus spike protein, but this does not mean that this antibody has virus-neutralizing activity. This can only be understood in the formulation of a virus-neutralizing reaction. This type of research is expensive, and the tests used around the world are "surrogate" tests that are useful for epidemiologists, the virologist explained.

"I can't understand why so many doctors say we shouldn't get vaccinated if we have high antibodies. Perhaps because they did not bother to read and behave in class at sea of ​​information about the role of antibodies in immunity. They have their role, but there is no standardized and validated method to say - this is the limit of antibodies at which you are protected from disease," said the virologist.

She also commented on allegations by medics working in the COVID wards, who said they did not need vaccinations because they were immune to the virus on a daily basis:

"Doctors working in COVID wards are in daily contact with COVID. They are constantly tickling their immunity to be in a sufficiently tense state, but this applies to people who are in the core of the storm. Antibodies are all kinds, and tests which have now been developed do not provide sufficient evidence that it is a question of protective immunity."

According to Assoc. Prof. Glomb, from a virological point of view, the issuance of a certificate after the first dose will create a problem. She recommends that vaccinated people limit their contact between the two doses and 14 days after the second.

Yesterday, the authorities allowed a temporary (one-month) green certificate for those vaccinated with only the first dose. However, it will be valid only on the territory of Bulgaria.



/OFFNews