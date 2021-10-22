Defense Minister Panayotov Called on Army Employees to get Vaccinated against COVID-19
97% of those accommodated for treatment by Covid at the Military Medical Academy are unvaccinated, announced the Minister of Defense Georgi Panayotov, who referred to data from medical statistics.
In a video message, Minister Panayotov called on army employees to be vaccinated against coronavirus.
"This virus must be fought relentlessly, and vaccines are the only way to protect themselves at this stage. Now is the time for the Bulgarian army to serve as an example to the society to support vaccination in Bulgaria."
Video address of the Minister of Defense Georgi Panayotov
/BNR
