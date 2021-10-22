Actor Alec Baldwin Fired a Props Pistol During Filming and Killed Camerawoman Halina Hutchins

Bulgaria: Actor Alec Baldwin Fired a Props Pistol During Filming and Killed Camerawoman Halina Hutchins skynews

American actor Alec Baldwin fired a props pistol during filming, killed camerawoman Halina Hutchins and wounded director Jell Souza, news agencies reported, citing the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

This happened during the filming of the western "Rust" near the city of Santa Fe. Baldwin is also the producer of the film in which he plays.

Forty-two-year-old Hutchins was flown by helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where her death was announced. Forty-eight-year-old Souza was taken by ambulance to another medical center, where she was left for treatment.

Production has been suspended. A Baldwin spokesman said he had an accident with a props pistol loaded with blank cartridges. A newspaper from New Mexico wrote that the 68-year-old Baldwin was seen crying in front of the sheriff's office.

No charges have been filed.

Details of what happened are still unclear, we are working to clarify the circumstances and we are in favor of a full investigation into this tragic event, said the leadership of the Guild of Cinematographers.

