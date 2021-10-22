Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny with Scattered Clouds and Max Temp Between 18°-23°C

Today it will be mostly sunny with scattered high clouds. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Boryana Markova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

By noon, visibility will improve. A light wind will blow mainly from west-southwest. It will be warm with maximum temperatures between 18° and 23° Celsius. Atmospheric pressure will be close to the average for the month.

It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea coast. A light to moderate wind from the south-southwest will blow. Maximum temperatures between 19° and 22°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 15-16C°. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

The mountains will be dominated by sunny weather with scattered high clouds. A light to moderate west-southwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 16°C, at 2000 meters - around 9°C.



/Focus